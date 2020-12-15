Iran set to begin COVID-19 vaccination early summer: Official

SARI. KAZINFORM Iran will begin vaccination early summer if the domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine is successfully tested next month, to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Sima Sadat Lari.

Lari made the remarks speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of a provincial headquarters of the fight against the coronavirus disease in the northern province of Mazandaran, IRNA reports.

She said that four Iranian companies are now working to make a COVID-19 vaccine, one of which is scheduled to begin testing its vaccine within the next couple of weeks.

Iran is negotiating with India, Russia and China to buy vaccine and is also pursuing to purchase vaccine from COVAX which is a global initiative of 186 member countries, including Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Details also at