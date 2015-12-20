Iran soon to send 9 tons of enriched uranium to Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - About nine tons of enriched uranium will be transferred to Russia in coming days, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said.

Expressing satisfaction with the exchange of nuclear fuel, the Iranian official said his country has so far imported 137 tons of yellowcake from Russia, Trend.az reported citing IRNA.

He further said Iran, as part of the post-PMD-closure efforts to implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is preparing to reduce the number of its centrifuges according to the deal.

The PMD (possible military dimensions) case in Iran's nuclear activities was closed earlier this week by an IAEA approval of a resolution proposed by the group 5+1 (the US, UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany).

Iran requested the closure as a necessary step before implementing the JCPOA.

According to the JCPOA, Iran will limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the removal of economic sanctions.