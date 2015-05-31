Iran studying solar wide-body aircraft design

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aerospace Research Center of Iran has underway research projects to study the quality of applying solar energy to fly wide-body aircraft.

Fathollah Ommi, director of the center, announcing the news added that the center also has underway Tir and Mehr space probe projects, Mehr news agency reported May 31.

The details of these two projects will be revealed after they are finished and the launching has been done, he said, noting that doing so, however, needs sponsorship.

Ommi also commented on the Iran 140 aircraft which has been barred from flying.

The technology transfer and design of the Iran 140 has taken a lot of investment, therefore common sense would have it that due to the heavy human and financial costs, the project is not wasted by barring the flights, he said.

He added that it has been proposed that the aircraft's engine be changed because the currently used model engine is not suitable for the hot climate of Iran.

The Iran 140 was barred from flight by President Hassan Rouhani following a tragic crash last year.

The crash occurred in August 2014, shortly after plane's takeoff from Tehran Mehrabad International Airport. 40 people killed in the disaster, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.