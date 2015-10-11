Iran test-fires long-range ballistic missile

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran has successfully test-fired a new domestically made long-range ballistic missile, the Islamic Republic's defense minister, Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan said.

The new missile dubbed Emad is the latest generation of Iran's long-range ground-to-ground ballistic missiles, Dehghan said, the Iranian State IRINN TV reported Oct. 11. It is the Islamic Republic's first long-range missile with capability of guidance and control until hitting the intended target, the minister said. "The Emad missile is capable of striking targets with high precision," Dehghan added. He further said that the Islamic Republic will decisively continue its missile development program, trend.az reports. Under international restrictions, Iran has used domestic talents to improve its military power, frequently unveiling new products. As a result of the embargo, Iran's military capability is drastically limited compared to the US and NATO forces. Thus, the country's focus on smart munitions, light attack craft, mines, and ballistic missiles are part and parcel of the asymmetrical conflict war policy the country would rely on in the event of conflict with a global military power. Since 1992, Iran has been manufacturing its own tanks, armored personnel carriers, missiles, radars, boats, submarines and fighter planes. Iran also unveiled its first long-range Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in 2010.