Iran to brief regional countries on nuclear deal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit three Arab countries as part of the first stage of a new regional tour.

Zarif will leave Tehran on July 26 to discuss mutual relations and the latest regional developments with senior officials of Kuwait, Qatar and Iraq, the Iranian foreign ministry reported.

The top diplomat will also brief the three neighboring Arab countries' officials on the latest results of the nuclear talks.

After several months of talks, on July 14, Iran and the P5+1 (US, Russia, China, France, UK, and Germany) announced a final accord, curbing Iran 's nuclear program in exchange for lifting of most international sanctions.

Following the deal, the members of the UN Security Council unanimously passed a resolution on July 20 by endorsing the deal, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.