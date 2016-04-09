Iran to build nine nuke plants by 2025

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - In accordance with the 20-year perspective document, atomic energy should account for 10 percent of Iran's electricity production, which means nine more power plants are needed by then, said Behrooz Kamalvandi, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

He said Iran is expected to turn into an exporter of engineering services for power plant building in 30 years, Trend.az reported citing Mehr news agency.



Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanai in January said Iran was planning to start the construction of the Bushehr-2 nuclear power plant in March.



In November 2014, Tehran and Moscow struck a deal to build eight more nuclear power plants in Iran.



Russia has already built a power plant in Bushehr. The agreement for Bushehr nuclear power plant was finalized in 1995, but the project was delayed several times due to a number of technical and financial issues.



Iran's only nuclear power plant - Bushehr, which was inaugurated in September of 2013, has a capacity of producing 1,000 megawatts of electricity.