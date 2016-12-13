Iran to coop with Kazakhstan to build renewable energy plants

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran and Kazakhstan have reached agreements on building renewable energy plants such as photovoltaic power station, also known as a solar park, in southern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from trend.az.

Making the announcement, Kazakhstan's Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek said Iran and Kazakhstan have made a general agreement covering eight projects worth $1.3 billion, SHANA news agency reported.

The Kazakh official further said his country is planning to provide Iran with a list of companies destined for privatization in a bid to increase economic ties between the two countries.

Kassymbek and Iran's Minister of Agriculture Mahmoud Hojjati during a joint economic committee meeting in Tehran signed an agreement of 58 articles, which envisions cooperation in the areas of customs, banking, agriculture, water management, transportation, communication, petrochemicals, tourism, health, cooperative, science, technology, and mines.

Iran's export value to Kazakhstan in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (since March 20) reached $79.8 million. In the meantime, Iran imported worth $48.9 million goods from Kazakhstan.