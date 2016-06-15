Iran to file lawsuit against US over frozen assets in upcoming days

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran will file a lawsuit against the US over $2 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

Iran will file a lawsuit against the United States with the International Court in the Hague in the upcoming days to return $2 billion in frozen Iranian assets, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In the upcoming days, Iran will file a lawsuit with the Hague court against the United States," the source said, adding that Iran expects a fair decision on the matter.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com