Iran to get Russian S-300 air defense systems by March 2016 - Iranian defense minister

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran will get Russian S-300 air defense missile systems by March 2016, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan said Tuesday.

Russia and Iran signed a contract in 2007 for the supply of five S-300PMU-1 battalions but in the autumn of 2010 then-President Dmitry Medvedev banned the supply of these systems to Tehran. The contract worth more than $800 million was annulled and the paid advance was returned to Iran.

Iran filed an almost $4 billion lawsuit against Russia at the Geneva Court of Arbitration over Russia's nonfulfillment of the contract.

In the spring of 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted the ban on the supply of S-300 systems to Tehran.

There is no official information yet which modification of S-300 Iran plans to obtain: S-300PMU-1, which has been discontinued but may be specially produced for the Iranian side, or S-300VM.

