Iran to hold int'l forum on exports to Caspian states

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The northern Iranian province of Mazandaran will play host to an international conference on the development of marine exports to the Caspian Sea littoral states, an official said.

The northern port and free trade zone of Amirabad, located in Mazandaran Province, will host the forum on July 11-12, Siavash Rezvani, the port's director, said on June 14, according to the portal of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, Trend reports.



He added that representatives from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia will attend the gathering.



The role of free trade zones in improving exports and increasing the efficiency of ports in preparing the ground for international multimodal companies in exports among the five Caspian Sea littoral states will be among the major topics to be discussed at the conference, Rezvani said.



The Caspian Sea is the largest enclosed body of water on Earth by area and is variously classed as the world's largest lake or a full-fledged sea.

Last year, top diplomats from Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan agreed on details of a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.