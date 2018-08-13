Iran to host 2020 FIRA competitions

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Head of Iran national robotic committee announced that Amirkabir University of Technology is to host 2020 Federation of International Robot-soccer Association (FIRA) competitions.

Iranian FIRA National Committee presented its suggestion for hosting the 2018 round of competition held in Taiwan, Soroush Sadeq Nejad said.

Thanks to Iran's successful participation in robotic competitions and developing scientific and research activities in that field, Iran has been chosen as the host, he said, IRNA reports.

It would be an honor for Iran to host 2020 competition which is slated to be held with the attendance of Canada, Japan, England, Germany, Russia, Turkey, China, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Indonesia and Philippines.

The Federation of International Robot-soccer Association [sic] or FIRA for short is an international organization organizing competitive soccer - usually 5-a-side - competitions between autonomous robots.