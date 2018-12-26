Iran to host Para Asian Skiing competitions

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Dizin International Ski Resort is going to host the Para Asian Skiing competitions February 1-5, said the coach of the Iranian skiing team on Wednesday.



The competitions will include slalom and giant-slalom, IRNA reports.



In the 2018 Para Asian Competition that took place in Dubai, Iran could win two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.



Dizin International Ski Resort is the biggest ski resort in Iran and the Middle East. It is an important tourist attraction which is located at the foot of Alborz Mountain.



The resort has three gondola lifts, two chair lifts, seven surface lifts, two hotels, 19 cabins and five restaurants.



Mountain-biking, archery, hang-gliding, rare flowers and herbs are also among the attractions of Dizin Ski Resort.

Grass skiing is a unique attraction of the resort in the summer.



Having the confirmation of the FIS, the resort hosts several national and international competitions every year.