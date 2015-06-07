Iran to launch shipping line in Caspian Sea for Russia, Kazakhstan

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Head of Trade Development Organization said on Saturday that the organization planned to launch shipping line in Caspian Sea to ferry to Russia and Kazakhstan. The government will pay subsidies to encourage cargo shipment and seafaring journeys.Valiollah Afkhamirad made the remarks in signing ceremony of cooperation agreement with the shipping company.

The plan aims to create a competitive situation for Iranian businessmen in the target markets and Iranian exporters will be able to supply Iranian goods to the target markets at competitive prices.

He said that delay in shipment of goods was a major sticking point for Iranian exporters, so when the exporters were not able to discharge their obligation on time, they would gradually lose their market, so it was necessary to regulate shipment of cargo from Iran and vice versa.

Head of TDO said that the next goal of the organization is to give incentives to the Iranian exporters helping them with easy and lower price transport.

He said that the TDO is also responsible to prepare ground for enhanced exports in other sectors by preparing facilities, encouraging the airlines to increase their flights to the target countries.

President of Shipping line Company Mohammad Hossein Dagmar, for his part, said that by launching the shipping line in Caspian Sea a capacity for transport of 18,000 to 36,000 tons of goods a week would be available.

He said that among predicted facilities are refrigerated containers in the Caspian Sea.

He said that six seafaring journeys will be carried from Iranian ports to Russia and Kazakhstan every month. Source: IRNA