Iran to open commercial office in China

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A member of the board of directors of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture said Iran is to open a commercial office in China with the aim of focusing on the collaboration of big governmental companies, Kazinform has learnt from IRNA.

Gholam-Hossein Jamili said in a meeting with representatives of big companies that Iran is to open the office based on the duties of the Resistance Economy Committee and the demands of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Trade Promotion Organization to Iran’s Chamber of Commerce.

Jamili said the conditions have changed and the Iranian companies are under a lot of pressure when entering the international markets.

He said we are after mobilizing all the facilities and equipment to make a powerful center in China in order to reflect the economic and trade activities better and opening Iran's trade offices will be achieved much more easily if big companies accompany the plan.

According to a plan, such chambers are to be opened in China, India, Turkey, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates. The offices in Russia’s Astrakhan and Syria’s Damascus are being operationalized.