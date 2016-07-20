Iran to pay off its debt to IMF

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The cabinet ministers on Wednesday commissioned the Central Bank of Iran to pay off Iran's debt to the International Monetary Fund.

The government called on the CBI to pay some 9.883 trillion rials to IMF from its internal resources.

The government obliged the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs to provide the CBI with the necessary written guarantees.



In the meantime, First Vice-President Es-haq Jahangiri communicated the executive order to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and the CBI.



Source: IRNA