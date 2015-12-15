Iran to sell 10 tons of enriched uranium to Russia: Deputy FM

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Monday that after adoption of a resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors, Iran is expected to sell its enriched uranium to Russia and will receive 140 tons of uranium ore in exchange for 10 tons of its enriched uranium, IRNA reported.

The IAEA Board of Governors is expected to adopt a resolution on Tuesday which closes the so-called possible military dimensions (PMD) of Iran's nuclear program, paving the way for implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) reached between Iran and the six world powers in July. Nozar Shafiei, the rapporteur of Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told IRNA on Monday that during his presence in the Majlis commission earlier today, Araqchi had also briefed the lawmakers on redesigning Arak Reactor. A document has been signed on redesigning Arak Reactor and Iran is currently in talks with China for signing an agreement on modernizing the reactor, Araqchi was quoted saying by Shafiei. It seems that the JCPOA will become implemented as of next month, Araqchi said.