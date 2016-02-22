Iran to set up a corridor linking Oman, Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran is eager to establish a joint airline with the help of Oman, says Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

'The Ministry has specific proposals for Oman in this regard, including the creation of an international aircraft leasing company and establishing a joint airline,' Abbas Ahmad Akhondi on Saturday told the visiting Omani political and economic delegation led by Yusuf bin Alawi, the Persian Gulf state's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

'Iran is looking for setting up an international aircraft leasing company with the help of big international companies and the company is expected to be created in the near future with its Headquarters either in Iran or any another country,' Akhondi said.

The Iranian minister also said that Iran is ready to create a quadrilateral corridor linking Oman, Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

'The corridor linking Iran, Azerbaijan, and Georgia has recently been established and Oman can join in too,' he said, IRNA reports.