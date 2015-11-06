Iran to unveil 4 Caspian oil development projects: CEO

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran is going to unveil four projects related to oil fields in its Caspian Sea waters, said the managing director of the Khazar Exploration and Production Company (KEPCO).

Four exploration, production, and development projects including development of Sardar Jangal field will be introduced to participants of the upcoming Iran Petroleum Contracts conference" which will be held in Tehran on November 28-29, Ali Osuli told Shana.

Two projects will be on exploration and the remaining two on production and development of the fields, he added.

Due to the fact that deep-water drilling technology is not available to all companies, the KEPCO CEO said : "We have to use the services of foreign companies in such projects." Source: IRNA