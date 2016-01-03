Iran tops Kazakhstan in UCI Asia rankings, wins three Olympic tickets

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran won 1,655 points to stand on top in the Road 2015 of the Union Cycliste Internationale's (UCI) Asia Tour to book three berths in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Kazakhstan (602) and Japan (541) follow Iran, winning two tickets each, the Tehran-based English newspaper 'Iran Daily' reported.

In the team races, the Iranian team Pishgaman garnering 990.25 points is ahead and followed by Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team of the UAE with 839 points and Iran's Tabriz Petrochemical with 726 points.

In the individual category, Iran's Mirsamad Pourseyyedi, Italians Jakub Mareczko and Andrea Palini stood second and third.

The UCI is the world governing body for sports cycling and oversees international competitive cycling events. The UCI is based in Aigle, Switzerland, IRNA reports.