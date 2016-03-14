Iran, Total sign agreement to build petrochemical plant

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's National Petrochemical Company signed an agreement with French giant Total, Shana reported on March 12.

The report didn't mention the worth of the agreement, or details of the project, but said that a steam-cracker unit would be built in Southern Iran, with feedstock, composed of naphtha, ethane, butane, propane, etc.

Steam cracking is an uncatalyzed, thermal cracking process used in the petrochemical industry to break down hydrocarbons.

Iran signed an agreement with Total earlier to export 160,000 barrels of crude oil, Trend.az informs.

French giant is also negotiating with Iran to sign an agreement to develop South Azadegan oilfield, which is shared with Iraq.