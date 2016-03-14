  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Iran, Total sign agreement to build petrochemical plant

    00:17, 14 March 2016
    Photo: None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's National Petrochemical Company signed an agreement with French giant Total, Shana reported on March 12.

    The report didn't mention the worth of the agreement, or details of the project, but said that a steam-cracker unit would be built in Southern Iran, with feedstock, composed of naphtha, ethane, butane, propane, etc.

    Steam cracking is an uncatalyzed, thermal cracking process used in the petrochemical industry to break down hydrocarbons.

    Iran signed an agreement with Total earlier to export 160,000 barrels of crude oil, Trend.az informs.

    French giant is also negotiating with Iran to sign an agreement to develop South Azadegan oilfield, which is shared with Iraq.

    Tags:
    Energy Oil & Gas World News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!