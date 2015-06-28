  • kz
    Iran, U.S. foreign ministers start meeting at final nuclear talks

    20:02, 28 June 2015
    VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Iran and the six world powers - Russia, the United States, China, France, Britain and Germany - have until Tuesday to thrash out a final deal that would secure the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions easing.

    US, Iran and French top diplomats held a number of bilateral meetings on Saturday. Their German, British and Russian counterparts are expected to join the talks later. China will most likely be represented by the deputy foreign minister, Sputniknews.com reports.

