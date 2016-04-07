Iran unveils 12 nuclear achievements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran unveiled 12 new nuclear achievements on April 7.

During a ceremony of National Nuclear Technology Day, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said that the nuclear agreement between Iran and P5+1, commenced on January 2016, was the "most important event of the last 100 years".

He said that currently the international community recognizes Iran's nuclear right, IRNA reported.

Rouhani added that Iran has no plan to threat any other country.



Iran unveiled 12 new achievements, including ultra and zonal centrifuges, test fuel for power plants and modernized Arak heavy water plant.



Zonal centrifuges are used in gene therapy and producing virus vaccines, while ultra centrifuges are used in biological and biochemical spheres.

Source: Trend.az