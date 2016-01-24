Iran, world&#39;s 6th biggest chicken producer

ISFAHAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Director of Iran's Veterinary Organization Khaled Khodaverdi said on Saturday that Iran is the world's sixth biggest chicken producer.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 14th International Livestock and Poultry Industry and Veterinary in the central province of Isfahan, Khodaverdi said that with producing an annual 1.8 million tons, Iran also ranks third among Asian countries in producing chicken.

He said that 27,700 chicken farms are currently working in the country.

The 14th International Exhibition of Livestock, Poultry Industry and Veterinary attended by 125 Iranian and foreign companies opened earlier today in Isfahan International Fairground.

Representatives from Turkey, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and China as well as companies from provinces of Alborz, Hamedan, Golestan, Kordestan, Qazvin, Fars, Khorasan Razavi, Tehran and Isfahan are participating at the ongoing event which will continue until February 6, IRNA reports.