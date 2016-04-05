Iranian businessmen intend to develop sheep farming in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The prospects of cooperation of business communities of Iran and Aktobe region were discussed during the meeting of Berdybek Saparbayev, the region's governor, and Mr. Tavakoli Ebrahimi, general director of LLP "Agro Hay Group".

Business persons from Iran arrived in Aktobe region to get acquainted with the investment potential of the area. In particular, foreign business people are interested in favorable conditions for the construction of the greenhouse with an area of 40 hectares and livestock farm with the capacity of up to 10 000 heads of cattle and 100 000 sheep stock.



At the end of 2015, the trade turnover between Aktobe region and Iran, according to customs officials, was $17.4 million.



"Aktobe region has huge potential for agricultural sector development. The region has more than 1 million hectares of arable land and almost 30 thousand hectares of irrigated land. At the same time there is a possibility to provide irrigation water to more than 100 thousand hectares of land," informed the head of the region.



Following the meeting investors from Iran suggested the authorities of Aktobe region to conclude a long-term agreement on business and scientific co-operation in the development of animal husbandry in the region.



In particular, the foreign business people have expressed interest in conducting joint activities to increase the number and productivity of sheep. It is expected that the corresponding agreement will be worked out before the next visit of Iranian businessmen to the region.



