Iranian craftsmen showcase their works in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of craftworks of Iranian craftsmen has opened at the Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty city as part of the Colors of Nauryz Festival. The exhibition familiarizes with traditional Iranian culture and art.

The motherland of Abu Ferdowsi and Omar Khayyam is internationally renowned for its crafts and art. Painted jars, rich ornamental patterns and miniature paintings, arts and craftsmanship stun the visitors of the exhibition by their beauty and magnificence.







Unique works of young and talented representatives of the Iranian national art are showcased at the exhibition.



Sculptures, paintings, ceramics, metal handicrafts and more exhibits are notable for their rich colors and various techniques in which they were made.















The exhibition was unveiled by director of the Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursan Alimbai and representatives of the General Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kazakhstan.



The exhibition is due to run until March 30.























