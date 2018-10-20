Iranian delegation visits Mangistau rgn

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov received the Iranian delegation led by Governor of the Golestan Province Seyyed Manaf Hashemi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Regional Administration.

The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran includes the heads of various governmental agencies of the Golestan Province, representatives of business, the Chamber of Commerce, as well as education, tourism, and healthcare employees.

The representatives of the Mangistau Regional Administration informed that in the first half of 2018, the total trade turnover between Mangistau region and Iran totaled $27.2 million including $4 million exports and $23.2 million imports. Mangistau region exports cereals, tobacco products, construction materials, steel, to name but a few, to Iran. Vegetables, fruits, trees, sports equipment, furniture, and other goods are imported from Iran.

The Iranian delegation got familiar with the operation of Kuryk Port, which is a vital link in the transport and logistics system of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. It is planned that the freight traffic will increase from 1.5 million tons to 4.5 million tons p.a. Also, the guests from Iran visited a farm in the village Akshukur.



"The President has tasked us with diversifying the economy and attracting investment in the non-energy sector. One of the efficient tools for diversifying the economy is the establishment of special economic zones. For now, 27 investment projects totaling $500 million are being implemented in Aktau Seaport SEZ. The climatic conditions of our region make it possible for us to build solar and wind power plants for additional power supply. Therefore, the development of alternative energy sources is a crucial issue for us. There are many opportunities for investment in the agricultural sector, in particular, in the construction of greenhouses. Geographically favorable location of Mangistau region, rich historical heritage, attractions, the sea and a long beach season will allow increasing tourist flows and will contribute to the development of tourism in both of our countries," said Governor YeralyTugzhanov.



Besides, a business forum was held to develop trade and economic relations between the Golestan Province and Mangistau region. During the forum, the sides signed two Memorandums of Understanding and Cooperation: between the administrations of Mangistau region and the Golestan Province, and between the Atameken Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Golestan Province Chamber of Commerce.



The Iranian and Kazakhstani sides held a number of bilateral meetings on agriculture, livestock and poultry, food industry, engineering, construction, wheat, grain crops, oil plants, machinery, wood processing, packaging, mining, pharmaceuticals, chemical industry, natural and medical tourism. The forum participants also discussed cooperation in the field of railway, air and road transport, the launch of Gorgan-Aktau flight, the opening of trading houses in Mangistau region and the Golestan Province, the construction of a grain elevator at Inche Burun railway station, the opening of a free economic zone in Inche Burun, and easing visa restrictions.

