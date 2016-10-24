Iranian female handball players en route to Kazakhstan

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Shahrdari Sanandaj handball club of Iran will leave for Kazakhstan on Monday in order to compete at the first edition of Asian Women's Handball Club League Championship, Kazinform has learnt from MEHR News Agency.

Sports club Shahrdari Sanandaj is scheduled to depart Iran for Kazakhstan tomorrow in order to represent Iran at the Asian tournament.



Kicking off on October 26 and running through November 02, the sportive event will be attended by three Kazakh, one Uzbek, one Qatari club as well as Shahrdari Sanandaj who will face Kazakh rivals in their opening match.



The Iranian squad at the 1st edition of Asian Women's Handball Club League Championship comprises Siran Ahmadi, Delnia Mahmoudi, Asra Fatahi, Sheida Abolghasemi, Samireh Aliramaei, Kazhal Amini, Shaghayegh Bapiri, PAria Faraji, Donya Amani, Siran Rajabinia, Asra Zandi, Mobina Zamani and Mojgan Ghahremani headed by Nashmin Shafeian.