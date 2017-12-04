Iranian FM off to Moscow to attend Caspian Sea Meeting

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif heading a delegation left Tehran for Moscow, Russia on Monday to participate in the meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral states, IRNA reports.

At the meeting, a delegation of experts in political, legal, border and other fields accompany Zarif.

At the ministerial meetings in Moscow, ways of finalizing the Caspian Sea Legal Status Convention, as well as preparing the agenda and assessing the documents of the next summit of the Caspian Sea littoral states will be discussed.

Caspian Sea littoral states comprise Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.