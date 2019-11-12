Iranian FM Zarif attends Astana Club

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – The 2019 Astana Club on the need for a safe and stable region started work with the attendance of political figures from different countries including Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Astana on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

The inauguration ceremony of the event was held in the presence of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the former President of Kazakhstan.

Zarif is the especial lecturer of the conference.

Other political figures including former Vice-President of Egypt Mohamed ElBarade and former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai will discuss the latest regional developments.