Iranian investors plan to expand agricultural production in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov held a business meeting with the heads of companies of Iran.

According to foreign guests, the volume of investments in Kazakhstan made USD 20 million over the period of their work in the country. They launched a poultry farm in the west of the country, they invested in landscaping in the south of the country. In Kostanay region the company plans to develop 100 thousand hectares of agricultural land. The businessmen from Iran want to grow oil-bearing crops there, such as oil seed rapes, flax, safflowers, sunflowers and traditional corps.

Governor of Kostanay region A. Mukhambetov told investors from Iran about the readiness to support their business ideas in Kazakhstan. He also told that the local farmers need new grain terminals to use them to import their products to foreign partners directly.

The talks with the Iranian businessmen are still underway. Upon completion of the talks it is planned to sign several memorandums between the regional authorities and Iranian businessmen.