Iranian, Kazakh provinces opt for expansion of bilateral ties

SARI. KAZINFORM -- A Mazandaran provincial official said that the province is ready to expand trade ties with Kazakhstan.

Deputy Caretaker of Mazandaran Governor's Office for Coordination of Economic and Development Affairs said that his province is ready to expand trade ties with Kazakhstan's Qyzylorda (Kyzylorda) province in the post-sanction era.

Mehdi Razjouyan in a Saturday meeting with Deputy Governor General of Qyzylorda province and agriculture minister of the province Qamar Khan Bashenkov and their accompanying delegation said that the broadening of relations with Caspian Sea littoral states, specially Kazakhstan, that has taken place in recent years should continue in the post-sanction era.

'Paying heed to investment by the private and government sectors of Kazakhstan, holding specialized and permanent exhibitions, launching joint refinery in Amirabad port and other programs are the main pivots of expanding these relations, IRNA reports.