Iranian Majilis approves criminal extradition bill with Kazakhstan

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Members of Iran's Majlis (Parliament) agreed on criminal extradition bill between Iran and Kazakhstan this week.

Some 114 lawmakers out of 199 ones voted in favor and four against the bill while five abstained.

The bill was approved due to the need for systematic establishment of a judicial collaboration between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kazakhstan and in order to pave the ways for developing bilateral relations and improving the level of bilateral cooperation and cementing the existing relations between the two capitals by providing appropriate legal grounds, Kazinform has learned from IRNA .