  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Iranian man tries to smuggle nearly $70K at Almaty airport

    10:54, 04 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A national of Iran tried to smuggle nearly $70K through the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform has learnt from the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee.

    "Frontier guards at the Almaty International Airport detained the 36-year-old national of Iran who tried to smuggle $68,000 by hiding the cash in his bag. The Iranian citizen was heading to Tehran," the statement of the Frontier Service reads.

    Competent authorities were immediately notified about the incident.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!