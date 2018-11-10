Iranian parliamentary delegation departs to Aktau

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM An Iranian parliamentary delegation left Tehran for the port city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Friday to attend a trilateral meeting with Russian and Kazakh officials, Mehr News Agency reports.

The delegation headed by Masoud Pezeshkian, first deputy speaker of the parliament, is set to confer with senior officials from Kazakhstan and Russian Federation on exploring the avenues for boosting parliamentary ties between the Caspian Sea littoral states.

The Spokesman for the Parliament's Energy Commission Asadollah Gharekhani and the Spokesman for National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ali Najafi Khoshroodi are accompanying Pezeshkian.

During their stay, Iranian lawmakers are also scheduled to hold seperate talks with their Russian and Kazakh counterparts to study ways of boosting bilateral ties.