Iranian President felicitates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian President Rouhani congratulated President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Kazakh nation on the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

Rouhani expressed hope for the development of Tehran-Astana growing ties and to further improve cooperation in line with mutual interests, Kazinform has learnt from Mehr News Agency.



Rouhani wished Kazakh nation and government success, prosperity and dignity.



In 1991, Kazakhstan declared its independence from the Soviet Union. On October 25, 1990, Kazakhstan drafted a Declaration of Independence, which eventually led the Kazakh people to create their own Constitution. The country declared independence on December 16, 1991.