Iranian Quranic artworks on display in Almaty

TEHRAN-ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of Quranic and Islamic artworks by Iranian artists has been mounted at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

According to the Iranian Cultural Center in Kazakhstan, a 5-strong delegation of Iranian artists was present at the opening of the expo. It features artworks in such fields as calligraphy, painting, ceramics and architecture. A number of specialized workshops are also held on the sidelines of the exhibition. It has been mounted on the occasion of selection of Almaty as the cultural capital of the Muslim world in 2015, IRNA reports.