Iranian researchers produce artificial blood vessel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Researchers at Iran's Polymer and Petrochemical Research Center have used natural polymers to produce artificial blood vessels.

Team member Hamed Dayemi said the alginates used in the research are made of algae from the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman as well as polyurethane, ISNA news agency reported February 2.

The researcher said the used polymers are chemically improved, so the artery has "outstanding mechanical features".

Artificial blood vessels are usually made of Teflon, polyester, or polyurethane.

Dayemi noted that while their product has replaced many oil-derived materials used in similar vessels with natural material, the vessels retain their artificial features.

He said the vessels have been tested on rabbits and sheep with good results.

Source: Trend.az