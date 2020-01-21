  • kz
    Iranian runner nominated for the world’s best athlete

    22:14, 21 January 2020
    Photo: None
    ORUMIYEH. KAZINFORM – Iranian runner Sadeq Mazaheri has been nominated as the best athlete in the world by the World Athletics, IRNA reports.

    Speaking to IRNA, head of West Azarbaijan track-and-filed committee Hossein Fahimi said according to World Masters Athletics, Mazaheri together with Somayeh Shams Golpaygani were among nominees.

    Mazaheri had earlier received a gold medal of the 400-meter category in Malaysia, he added.

    Golpaygani also in the long jump category grabbed a bronze medal.

    According to its official website, WMA is aimed at organizing, regulating and administering athletics for masters (women and men of not less than thirty-five years of age), sanctioning World Masters’ Athletic Championships and other international masters athletic competitions, ratifying and registering world masters five-year age-group records and maintain data on other outstanding athletic performances by masters and fostering international friendship, understanding and cooperation through masters athletics.


    World News
