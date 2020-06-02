Iranian scientists make high-purity gold nanoparticles

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian knowledge-based company uses a new method to make gold nanoparticles with high purity and relatively equal size for medical and industrial usage.

There are several methods to produce gold nanoparticles and chemical reaction is the most common one; however, the Iranian nanomaterial company R&D director Marzieh Akbari said on Tuesday that they use a different way in which they produce gold nanoparticles using 'laser ablation'

In this method, nanoparticles are fabricated through the removal (ablation) of small fractions of a material under the action of a focused pulsed laser beam.

She said that this method produces nanoparticles with relatively equal dimension and the size of final product can be customized by changing the wavelength and intensity of laser beam.

In some industries like cosmetics and sanitary products as well as medicine and sterilization, equal dimensions and smooth surface of nanoparticles is so sensitive and of high importance and this makes the company's new product more useful for these industries, according to Akbari.

Source: IRNA