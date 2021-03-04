Iranians successful in microfluidic extraction of DNA

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iranian researchers have succeeded in developing and manufacturing automatic and microfluidic disc platform to extract DNA from a cell.

Researchers of the Iranian Biological Resource Center (IBRC) in a joint venture with the Sharif University of Technology proceed the achievement in order to develop biotechnology in the country, IRNA reports.

Following the outbreak of health crises such as COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world, most countries are involved in expanding their technological infrastructure in particular in manufacturing laboratory equipment as well as diagnostic and therapeutic tools.

Laleh Parsa Yeganeh, scientific board of the Molecular Biology Department of the IBRC, asserted on Wednesday that interdisciplinary research and development on new technologies can lead to knowledge-based achievements.

She added that destruction of cell membrane is the first and the most important step in many protocols of molecular biology and diagnostic tests.

Researchers have used eccentric microfluidics with a new platform and setting to destruct cell membrane, the scientist said, adding that they reviewed if the lab-on-a-disc platform is suitable for developed systems in terms of synthesis, fluid control and disintegration of chemical cells.

Scientific Reports, which is an online multidisciplinary, open access journal from the publishers of Nature, published results of the research by Iranian researchers, who present promising strategies for developing state-of-the-art methods in biotechnology, which is monopolized by a small number of countries.