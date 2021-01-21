Iraq: 28 dead, 73 hurt in Baghdad twin suicide attack

BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM A twin suicide bombing rocked a busy commercial market in Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 28 people, according to local media.

Two suicide bombers detonated explosives on them in the area near Baghdad’s al-Tayaran Square, which left 73 others wounded, Iraqi Official News Agency reported.

The Baghdad Operations Command earlier confirmed the attack, Anadolu Agency reports.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombings in the Iraqi capital.

Earlier on Thursday, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Iraqi army, said in a statement that «suicide bombers were being pursued by the security forces before blowing themselves up in Tayaran Square in Baghdad.»

The Iraqi Interior Ministry stated that one of the suicide bombers claimed that he was sick and needed help, and blew himself up when citizens gathered in response to his call.

According to eyewitnesses, the security forces intensified their presence and strict measures taken in the vicinity of the heavily fortified Green Zone, in the center of Baghdad, to secure the headquarters of foreign diplomatic missions.