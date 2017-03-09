  • kz
    Iraq: IS suicide bombers kill 26 at Tikrit wedding party

    17:12, 09 March 2017
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Two suicide bombers have blown themselves up, killing 26 people, as wedding guests gathered in a village near the Iraqi city of Tikrit, BBC reported.    

    So-called Islamic State said two of its fighters had carried out the attack in the village of Hajaj on Wednesday.

    The first detonated an explosive vest among men who were dancing, then a second bomber targeted those who had gathered to help, officials said.

    Most of the dead were children, a local government spokesman told AP.

    IS said it had targeted a gathering of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of mostly Shia paramilitaries backed by Iran.


