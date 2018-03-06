Iraqi public officers to study in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Corruption Prevention of Kazakhstan Alik Shpekbayev met with Iraq Charge d'Affaires in Kazakhstan Yunus Salim Sarkhan Al-Shakhman on March 6, 2018 at the initiative of the Iraqi party, the press service of the Agency informed.

According to Alik Spekhbayev, there will be considered a possibility of organizing training of Iraqi public officers at the Public Administration Academy under the President of Kazakhstan.

In particular, the training subjects will be the fundamentals of public administration, implementation of anti-corruption strategy, project management, leadership in the system of public administration and strategic management.

"Training of Iraqi colleagues in Kazakhstan will allow to enhance the quality of state administration in the international context by transmitting Kazakhstani experience of professionalization of public administration," Alik Shpekbayev said.



The initiative will be carried through under the memorandum which will be signed between Kazakhstan and Iraq and within the framework of international programs and grants.

In his turn, Salim Yunus thanked Chairman of the Agency for the meeting and expressed confidence in effective and constructive development of relationship between the countries in the cause of building professional state machinery.

Speaking about corruption it was stated that as a sophisticated, political and economic phenomenon - corruption, to some extent, affects all countries, damaging the democratic institutions, slowing down economic development and undermining state principles.





In this regard Salim Yunus told about the Honesty Commission functioning in Iraq, earlier known as commission of public integrity (CPI).



"The Commission aims at prevention and investigation of corruption at all levels of Iraqi Government throughout the country. The Commission encourages and promotes open, honest and accountable Government through public, educational and enlightening programs which allow citizens to report any corruption incidents anonymously," Salim Yunus said.