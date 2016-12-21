IRENA to participate in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM EXPO-2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev met with Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Adnan Z. Amin in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana EXPO-2017 NC press service.

The sides discussed IRENA's participation in EXPO-2017 and joint promotion of “Energy of Future” at major international markets. Mr Zhoshybayev briefed Director-General on the internationally supported global initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan in sustainable development.

The parties also discussed the possibility of holding a panel session by IRENA in the format of Ministerial Conference of the UN European Economic Commission on June 11-14, 2017 in Astana, as well as the organization of training of Kazakhstani specialists at the IRENA Secretariat.

Following the meeting Mr Zhoshybayev and IRENA Commissioner Mohammed al-Farnawany signed an agreement on the Agency's participation in the EXPO 2017.

During a meeting with Salem Al Ameri, the UAE's EXPO Commissioner General, Mr Zhoshybayev stressed that the UAE was the first Arab country in the Middle East, to officially confirm its participation in EXPO 2017. The concept of the UAE's pavilion is developed by the American Ralph Appelbaum Associates (RAA), the world's largest developer of exhibition and museum design.

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, EXPO-2017 Commissioner also met with Director of AbuDhabiSustainabilityWeek&SpecialProjects of Masdar company Anca Westley and President of Reed Exhibitions Frederick Theux and Executive Director of the World Future Energy Summit 2017 Naji Haddad for discussing Kazakhstan's participation in the 10th Energy of the Future Summit scheduled for January 16, 2017 in Abu Dhabi.