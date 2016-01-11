Irina Bokova of UNESCO confirms her plans to run for UN secretary general

SOFIA. KAZINFORM - UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova has confirmed her plans to run for United Nations secretary general. "I am completely focused on the subject of the forthcoming elections of U.N. secretary general. I feel national responsibility and I think I have a good chance for that. I have proved I can win elections," she said in an interview with Bulgaria's Nova TV on Sunday.

She said there was much of speculation in Bulgaria about whose candidate she was indeed. "I have always stressed I want to be Bulgaria's candidate," she said. "Because a person on this post should have support from all parties concerned. Naturally, from the permanent members of the Security Council first of all." However she admitted that the more support she had from international leaders the more biased materials on this matter appeared in Bulgaria. "There are people behind them," Bokova said. "You cannot be liked by all and a certain opinion cannot be shared by all. But I think I will be able to consolidate forces in my support." On Sunday, the Bulgarian diplomatic community and the National Association of International Relations published an open letter in support of Bokova's nomination as a candidate for the United Nations secretary general. According to the document addressed to Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov, Irina Bokova is Bulgaria's ‘golden chance' to increase its political weight in the world organization and global politics, TASS reports.