Irtysh fans clash with one of the most respected European firms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Irtysh and Crvena Zvezda fans were involved in a fight after the teams' match in Europa League Irtysh that ended in a 1:1 draw, Sports.kz reports.

According to Pavlodar club's fan group calling themselves North, the ultras fought in the 13×25. The fight lasted 30 seconds until law enforcements intervened.

Also, North noted that this match was the last for the group, and it officially ceases its activities.

It should be noted that Crvena Zvezda's fan group Delije is known far beyond Serbia and is among the most respected European firms.