Irtysh, Kairat out of Europa League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pavlodar Irtysh and Almaty Kairat lost their second leg matches of Europa League second qualifying round, Sports.kz reports.





Irtysh was playing Belgrade's Crvena Zvezda. Mitchell Donald netted the first goal on 10th minute and the second was scored on 77th minute by Slavoljub Srnić. After two games Crvena Zvezda won 3:1.





Almaty club lost to Albanian Skënderbeu - 0: 2.

The Albanians scored the first goal on 50th minute, Sabien Lilaj scratched the ball from Kairat's defenders and scored in the bottom of the goal. Sebino Plaku finalized the score on 83rd minute.

As the result of the two legs, Kairat lost to Skënderbeu with a score of 1:2.