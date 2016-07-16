IS claims responsibility for Nice attack: report

PARIS. KAZINFORM The Islamic State (IS)-linked news agency Amaq claimed responsibility for the attack in Nice on Thursday that killed 84 people, reported French media.

"The executor of the deadly operation in Nice, France, was a soldier of the IS", said Amaq, cited by several French media.

"He executed the operation in response to calls to target citizens of coalition nations, which fought the IS," said Amaq.



Source: China Daily