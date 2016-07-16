  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    IS claims responsibility for Nice attack: report

    16:24, 16 July 2016
    Photo: None
    PARIS. KAZINFORM The Islamic State (IS)-linked news agency Amaq claimed responsibility for the attack in Nice on Thursday that killed 84 people, reported French media.

    "The executor of the deadly operation in Nice, France, was a soldier of the IS", said Amaq, cited by several French media.

    "He executed the operation in response to calls to target citizens of coalition nations, which fought the IS," said Amaq.

    Source: China Daily 

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!