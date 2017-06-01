  • kz
    IS claims responsibility for terror attack in downtown Kabul

    10:43, 01 June 2017
    Photo: None
    KUWAIT CITY. KAZINFORM The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday's terror attack near the diplomatic quarter in downtown Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the Al Mayadeen TV channel said on Twitter.

    The blast occurred at 8:30 local time (03:30 GMT) in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood near Germany's Embassy. Embassies of Japan, Iran and India and other countries are located close to the blast site.

    Some 90 people were killed and 380 others were wounded, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll may grow as many of the victims, including women and children, are in a serious condition.


    Source: TASS .

