Is this the most ambitious luxury home ever?

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - There's already a 3D-printed house being built in the Netherlands. In China, 3D-printed mansions are reportedly on the rise.

Now, a 3D printed estate featuring a swimming pool, jacuzzi, car port and 2,400 square foot house could be coming to a sleepy plot of land in upstate New York. The ambitious project is being undertaken by New York City architect Adam Kushner, alongside partners including 3D-printing pioneer Enrico Dini and his D-Shape firm, CNN reports. Kushner told CNN that surveying has already begun with excavation work also set to commence soon. The swimming pool and jacuzzi are penciled in to be completed by December 2015 while construction of the house is expected to continue until the end of 2017, he says. But the project hinges on getting the giant 3D printer, which will be used to produce the digitally designed building blocks of the estate on-site, into the country. The device is currently in Italy after it was originally being built for a project partly funded by the Italian defense agencies. Military clearance is now required before the green light is given to export the printer to the United States, Dini says. The delay in receiving this clearance is part of the reason the project has been held up since it was first announced back in August 2014. "We are now waiting (for) permission to borrow the printer (from the military)," Dini says. "If I had another printer I'd send it there tomorrow, but unfortunately we don't have and must wait." Read more